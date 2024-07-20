Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.51

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 272679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

