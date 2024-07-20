Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $31,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.01 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

