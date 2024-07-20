Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $2,743,440.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GTLB opened at $53.57 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GitLab by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

