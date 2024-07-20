Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Halligan bought 6 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $651.74 per share, with a total value of $3,910.44.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $480.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.13 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

