Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $1,875,000.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 632,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,916.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

