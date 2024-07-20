International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. 3,816,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average is $178.30. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

