Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.66

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and traded as low as $60.48. Intertek Group shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 6,515 shares trading hands.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.8877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.