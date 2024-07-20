Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $456.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

