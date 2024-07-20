Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Position Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,036. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

