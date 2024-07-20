Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.55

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $96.23, with a volume of 30729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

