Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0852 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
BATS:XSHD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.