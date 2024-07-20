Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 20th (ALKS, BR, CI, CM, CNP, GRMN, KMB, NTES, NX, OGS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, July 20th:
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
