Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 20th (ALKS, BR, CI, CM, CNP, GRMN, KMB, NTES, NX, OGS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, July 20th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

