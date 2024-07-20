Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

