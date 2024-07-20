Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $693,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

