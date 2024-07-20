iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 73,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

