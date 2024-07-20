iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 154,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 66,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,557. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

