iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. 4,755,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

