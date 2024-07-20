iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,507,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 743,188 shares.The stock last traded at $112.91 and had previously closed at $112.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

