iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,282. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

