Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Jamf worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jamf by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 406,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $86,378.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,355 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

