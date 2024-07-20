Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $257.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.94.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank raised its stake in Progressive by 8.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.