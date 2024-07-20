J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) PT Lowered to $200.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.22%.

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

