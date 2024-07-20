JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $9.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

