JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $9.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 178,603 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

