JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,121,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. 133,941 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

