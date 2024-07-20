Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

KMPR opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,935,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kemper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kemper by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kemper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 65.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

