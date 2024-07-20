Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 4,626,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,443. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.