KeyCorp Lowers AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $94.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACM. UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 11,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $4,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in AECOM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

