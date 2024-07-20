KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

KEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 20,292,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,255,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

