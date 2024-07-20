Kier Group (LON:KIE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Kier Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kier Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 157 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.23. The company has a market capitalization of £708.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,744.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.10 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.