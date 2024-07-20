Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

