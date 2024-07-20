Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 225,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.