Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 1,104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPH. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of PPH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

