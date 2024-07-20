Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 569,495 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,737,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 271,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 903.6% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 153,025 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 43,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

