Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

