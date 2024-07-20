Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.05. 2,494,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,281. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

