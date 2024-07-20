Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,365 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,108. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

