Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

C traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $65.14. 8,583,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,301,064. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.