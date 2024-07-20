Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 1,094,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,201. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

