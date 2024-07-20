Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.74. 1,075,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,397. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.