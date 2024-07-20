Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 2.31% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000.

ICLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 35,816 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

