Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,624,000 after acquiring an additional 184,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. 2,684,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,467. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.