Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.13. 562,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,472. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

