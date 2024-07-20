Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352,078 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Steelcase by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

SCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.