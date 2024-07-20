Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. 442,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $70.22.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

