Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,397 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 1,506,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

