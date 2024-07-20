Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,256 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.