Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $120.86. 215,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

