Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,563,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

