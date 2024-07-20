Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 849,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,279. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

